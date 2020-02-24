Neil Peart’s Family Announces Benefit Concert In Honor Of Late Rush Drummer

CANADA (CelebrityAccess) – The family of late Rush drummer Neil Peart has announced that they will be hosting a memorial benefit concert titled A Night For Neil.

Scheduled to take place May 16 at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario, Peart’s hometown, the event, which is being produced in association with non-profit charity Overtime Angels, will bring together a wide array of production professionals, world-class musicians, and guest speakers to pay tribute to Neil’s life and career.

Lance Kasten, Vice President of Overtime Angels, Inc. said: “The event will honour “The Professor” of words, lyricism and musicianship from a fan’s perspective. The outpouring of support for this event from across the globe has been tremendous.”

Speaking on behalf of Neil’s family, his parents, Glen and Betty Peart, added: “We are grateful for the team that Overtime Angels is assembling…we are especially pleased to be able to support this charity event that will benefit some much-needed organizations that are close to our hearts.”

Proceeds from the show will benefit Overtime Angels, St. Catherines Hospital and Walker Cancer Centre, the Juravinsky Hospital and Cancer Centre, and the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Feb. 28) at 10:00 a.m HERE.

Peart, who also served as RUSH’s primary lyricist, passed away at the age of 67 on Jan. 7, 2020, following a three-year battle with brain cancer.