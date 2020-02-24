IMPALA Announces German Experimental Ambient Artist Apparat As Album Of The Year Award Winner

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – IMPALA has announced LP5 from German experimental ambient artist Apparat (real name Sascha Ring) as its 10th annual Album of the Year award winner.

Released on UK independent label Mute, the album was chosen from a shortlist of 22 albums from across Europe.

IMPALA’s executive chair Helen Smith said: “LP5 is a great winner. It is a timely reminder of just how the European music market functions – a German artist collaborating with a UK label on a recording in Berlin. The winner and indeed the whole shortlist illustrate the importance of on-going cross-border co-operation in Europe.”

Daniel Miller, founder of Mute, added: “Apparat’s Sascha Ring is a truly innovative and adventurous artist and this award for LP5 is more than well deserved.”

Ring said: “It’s been a great last year for the band – we’ve been playing all over Europe and once again realised how awesome it is to be able to travel around like that and play for all these people. We never really felt like a ‘German band’ and that’s why it’s awesome to receive this truly European award!”

Previous IMPALA Album of the Year winners include Viagra Boys, Agnes Obel, The xx, Adele, Guadalupe Plata, Gurr and Efterklang.