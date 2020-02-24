Brandi Carlile Named Record Store Day 2020 Ambassador

(CelebrityAccess) – Brandi Carlile has been named Record Store Day 2020 Ambassador.

In announcing the news to fans on Instagram, Carlile said: “Independent record stores are home to me and the twins. When I started playing guitar and writing songs in my bedroom I would daydream about making albums that a person might stumble across by flipping through the alphabetically organized bins at the record store. They’d see The Cars, then Belinda Carlisle, then there I’d be…just waiting to be noticed by a proper music fan out for a day of discovery. Maybe if I had a cool enough shirt on or just the right font they’d pick up my album and take it home.”

Recent Record Store Day ambassadors include Pearl Jam (2019’s pick), Run the Jewels (2018) and St. Vincent (2017).

You can check out Carlile’s Record Store Day announcement in full below: