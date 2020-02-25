Femme It Forward Announces Its Initial Lineup, Partnerships For 2020

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced the first round of 2020 events for Femme It Forward, the female-led music and entertainment platform.

Launched in 2019, Femme It Forward is intended to shine a spotlight on accomplished female artists and industry figures.

“The launch of Femme It Forward exceeded any expectations that we had as an organization, the amount of love and support from our community was powerful.” said Heather Lowery, President of Femme It Forward, “Recruiting a team of powerhouses going into this new decade was a priority of mine and as a female CEO, I’m incredibly passionate about working with other like-minded women to further celebrate the depth, talent, and power we possess in this industry.”

The initial round of events for 2020 for and by women, includes performances by Missy Elliott, Xscape, Lil Kim, Keyshia Cole, Rapsody, Tinashe, SWV, Trina, Brandy, Deborah Cox, Jade Novah, Kiana Lede, The BonFyre, Alex Mali, Melanie Fiona, Lil Mo, Tweet, Brooke Valentine, Teedra Moses, Sunshine Anderson, 702, Amerie, Sevyn Streeterand more to be announced.

Additional events will be announced throughout the season.

The Femme It Forward Foundation on Tuesday also announced new partners joining the organization, including Tina Farris, Tina Farris Tours (production management), Diana Dotel, MTW Live (Latin shows), Lou Taylor, Tri Star Sports, and Entertainment Group (business management), Dina LaPolt, LaPolt Law (legal) Carleen Donovan, DPR (public relations) and more to be announced.