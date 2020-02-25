Trombone Shorty Joins The Roster For The 2020 Byron Bay Bluesfest

BYRON BAY , NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Trombone Shorty, Ray Beadle, Daniel Champagne, The Bamboos, and the Round Mountain Girls are among the latest artists to be announced as headliners for the 2020 Byron Bay Bluefest.

The festival, which takes place this year from April 9 – 13 in Byron Bay, will feature more than 200 performances in front of a crowd of up to 125,000 patrons in Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm.

Previously announced headliners include Dave Matthews Band, Alanis Morissette, Patti Smith, Lenny Kravitz, and the newly reunited Crowded House.

First held in 1990 with attendance of just a few thousand, the festival has grown to become one of Australia’s premier music events and one of the best-attended contemporary music festivals in the world.

“The thrill is coming, and you can feel it as we roll out our eighth artist announcement. Next week we will release our complete artist playing schedule, but right now along with headliners Alanis Morissette, Patti Smith, Lenny Kravitz, Crowded House’s only Australian performance announced this year, along with George Benson, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire and so many more we are pleased to announce that one of the all-time Bluesfest favorites Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will be playing the mainstage on Thursday, our opening night. This is the band that closes New Orleans Jazz Festival every year and was chosen to replace the Neville brothers in that much-coveted slot. They are sensational, this will be the 6th time they play Bluesfest and once again we are confident, they will slay the audience,” said festival director Peter Noble.