Scandinavian Promoter All Things Live Acquires Big Slap Festival

(VIP) – Scandinavian promoter All Things Live has announced the acquisition of Big Slap Festival in Malmö, Sweden, to strengthen its market position in the region.

The parties have agreed not to disclose price or additional details of the transaction.

Electronic dance music festival Big Slap was established in 2013 and has grown to a daily capacity of around 15,000 attendees and a two-day program.

The 2020 edition is scheduled for July 31-Aug.1, headlined by Black Eyed Peas and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Other confirmed artists include Rita Ora, Bad Bunny, Wizkid, Stefflon Don, Timmy Trumpet, Vici Vici, Bob Sinclar, and others.

Big Slap takes place the public park Tallriken in Malmö, with a great share of visitors joining from the Copenhagen area and southern Sweden.

The founders of Big Slap Festival have collaborated with Swedish and Danish representatives of All Things Live for years and will join the company to run Big Slap and other live entertainment activities in southern Sweden following the transaction.

Said Ali Eftekhari, one of the founders of Big Slap: “We are excited to join forces with our colleagues at All Things Live as we aim to expand the footprint in southern Sweden by drawing on the partnership’s strong international reach, exceptional network among world-class artists, and its financial strength.”

Southern Sweden is among the country’s most densely populated regions, which is why All Things Live sees particular potential there.

Kim Worsøe, CEO of All Things Live Group, said, “The expansion will benefit artists, audiences, suppliers and our partners as we improve our ability to serve them and explore the opportunities across the Nordic markets.”

All Things Live recently successfully acquired Weekend Festival in Finland and Norway`s leading comedy agency Stand-up Norway.