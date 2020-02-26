YMU Group Appoints Sarita Borge

(VIP) – Artist management company YMU Group has appointed Sarita Borge to the position of Senior Manager.

Based in London, Borge, whose appointment is effective immediately, will report directly to Iain Watt, Managing Director of the company’s UK music division.

Borge has joined YMU Group from First Access Entertainment where she worked within the company’s London and Los Angeles divisions across their roster of artists including Ray BLK among others.

Borge started her career in the music industry at Kiss FM before moving into A&R at Ministry of Sound.

She went on to become Label Manager of Asylum Records/Atlantic Records in 2008, a position she held for three years, before becoming an Artist Manager at ROAR Global.

She then went on to join First Access Entertainment as a Senior Manager in 2016.

In her new role at YMU Group, Borge will be overseeing a number of the company’s existing clients while building her own roster of artists.

Iain Watt said: “Sarita is a highly respected music industry professional who brings experience and creativity to our team.

“She is a passionate artist advocate with proven skills and her track record of success in both the US and UK will provide valuable insight for us.”

Sarita Borge added: “YMU Group is such a progressive company that are globally successful in the music space and beyond, I am thrilled to be joining the team.

“I’m excited to be working with the already globally successful talent YMU has, as well as being part of the expansion and diversification of the roster going forward.

“The company’s depth of resource alongside the talent and passion within the team is so impressive and it’s really wonderful to be a part of it.