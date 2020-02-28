Ligabue Ready To Open The RCF Arena In Italy

(VIP) – The new Italian 100,000 concert venue The RCF Arena will officially open on September 12th, 2020 in Campovolo, Reggio Emilia, an area already well known for hosting huge concerts.

With a capacity of 100,000, the RCF Arena will be the largest outdoor arena in Italy. It was created in the area already known as Campovolo and will be ready and operational by September 2020. The venue will ensure optimal visibility and acoustics with a raked floor of 5%. The construction work on RCF Arena Reggio Emilia, which began in 2018, will continue until the definitive testing of the structure.

The inauguration and the official opening to the public is set for 12 September 2020, with an event starring Luciano Ligabue. According to the organizers there could be no better place than the Campovolo area to celebrate his extraordinary thirty-year musical career as this is both an area that is close to the local artist’s heart as well as being a place he has performed several times that have left their mark on the history of Italian music.

The opening event at the RCF Arena, set for 12 September 2020, promises to be more incredible than ever as it is also the 30th anniversary celebration of La Liga and is set to go down in the annals of rock and will kick off a programme of events with an international theme.

The main strength of RCF Arena Reggio Emilia will be the management of major events featuring artists of international renown, entrusted to Arena Campovolo S.r.l., a partner of C.Volo and formed by Luciano Ligabue’s manager Claudio Maioli and Ferdinando Salzano, director of Friends&Partners S.p.A., the largest Italian company in the sector of live music, musical TV productions and major live events.

In 2017, Friends&Partners was purchased by CTS EVENTIM Group, an international leader in online ticketing, musical events and entertainment, thus strengthening its presence on the Italian, European and international market. Minor events and the related services in the Hospitality Area are managed by C.Volo, which for operating activities may also use the services of Smart Group S.c.a.r.l., an organisation comprising 10 companies specializing in marketing and communication, stand design and construction event organizing and fundraising.