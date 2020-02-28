Rage Against The Machine Expands ‘Public Service’ Tour With Additional Dates

(CelebrityAccess) — The newly-reformed metal-rap group Rage Against The Machine announced the addition of several dates to their upcoming 2020 Public Service Announcement tour.

The expanded roster of dates includes a second show at the Gila River Arena in Glendale on April 1st, a second performance at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in Elkhorn, WI, on July 11th, and a second performance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on July 25th.

RATM also announced a pair of additional shows at Madison Square Garden on August 14 and 15, bringing their total slate of scheduled performances at MSG up to five.

RATM are also lined up for festival appearances that include Boston Calling, Coachella, and The RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.

and two additional shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, bringing their total performances at the venue up to 5.

Run the Jewels will provide support on the additional dates.