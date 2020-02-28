Bad Bunny Supports Trans Rights During Appearance On Fallon

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton singer Bad Bunny appeared on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to reveal the details of his newest album “YHLQMDLG” which was released today.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, sat down for an interview with Fallon where he offered fans a first look at the artwork for his latest album, and also shared the secret origin of his last name.

For the explanation, Ocasio produced a photo of himself as a child, dressed in a bunny costume. He says he found the experience frustrating, sparking the idea for his stage name.

He also shared some details about his performance during Half Time at Super Bowl LIV earlier this month, telling Fallon that he doesn’t know much about football, including which team eventually won the big game he performed at.

Bunny then took the stage for a performance of a cut from his forthcoming album “Ignorantes” with some help from Panamanian reggaeton artist Sech and Fallon’s house band The Roots.

For the performance, Bunny wore a skirt and a tee-shirt that said, in Spanish, “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt” an apparent reference to Alexa Negrón Luciano, a trans woman in Puerto Rico who was murdered this week after using a woman’s restroom.

Her killing sparked outrage about the culture of homophobia in the U.S. territory.