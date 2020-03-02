Rhonda Vincent Invited to Join The Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-award-winning bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent has been invited to join The Grand Ole Opry.

Vincent began her professional music career at the age of five, playing drums with her family’s band, the Sally Mountain Show. She picked up the mandolin at eight and the fiddle at ten, performing with the family band at festivals on weekends. From there, she struck out on her own, singing with the Grand Ole Opry’s Jim Ed Brown, which eventually led to a deal with Rebel Records. Later, having caught the attention of Giant Nashville’s president, James Stroud, she signed a deal to record two contemporary country albums. After Giant, she signed with Rounder Records where her passion for traditional bluegrass music flourished. She made her label debut in 2000 with Back Home Again recorded with her band, The Rage. What followed was a series of hard-driving, high-energy contemporary bluegrass tunes including “The Storm Rage” (2001), “One Step Ahead” (2003), “Ragin’ Live” (2005), “All American Bluegrass Girl” (2006), and “Good Thing Going” (2008).

Vincent has been named Female Vocalist of the Year Awards by the International Bluegrass Music Association seven times.

“Throughout her award-winning career, Rhonda has always made time to visit us at the Opry,” said Opry Vice President and Executive Producer Dan Rogers. “She is a force of nature on stage, and a friend to fellow artists and fans alike behind the scenes. Her songs have a home among the many styles of music we celebrate at the Opry for the rest of her career.”

Vincent will be officially inducted into the Opry family on March 24.