The National Announces Cancelation Of Japan Tour Due To Threat of Coronavirus
The National. Courtesy Image.
Artist News Breaking News Industry News International News Touring News

The National Announces Cancelation Of Japan Tour Due To Threat of Coronavirus

Juliette JaggerPosted on by Juliette Jagger  Contact Me
36 0


(CelebrityAccess) – The National have announced the cancelation of their upcoming tour of Japan in the wake of ongoing concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The band was due to perform on March 17 and 18, 2020 at Zepp Diver City Tokyo.

“Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been cancelled,” the band said in a statement posted to social media. “Refunds will be available at the point of purchase from March 3 to March 31, 2020. We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan.”

There are now upwards of 88,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. The death toll from the virus currently stands at an estimated 3,000.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post