The National Announces Cancelation Of Japan Tour Due To Threat of Coronavirus

(CelebrityAccess) – The National have announced the cancelation of their upcoming tour of Japan in the wake of ongoing concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The band was due to perform on March 17 and 18, 2020 at Zepp Diver City Tokyo.

“Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been cancelled,” the band said in a statement posted to social media. “Refunds will be available at the point of purchase from March 3 to March 31, 2020. We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan.”

There are now upwards of 88,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. The death toll from the virus currently stands at an estimated 3,000.