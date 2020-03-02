The MRG Group Names Jacob Smid Managing Director of MRG Live, Announces Launch In The US

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The MRG Group has named Jacob Smid, Managing Director of MRG Live.

Bringing 0ver 20 years of global experience in event production and promotion to the role, Smid will be tasked with overseeing MRG Live and leading the company’s expansion into global markets including the United States.

At the age of 19, Jacob founded Emerge Entertainment. Emerge quickly became the leading Canadian independent promoter working with artists including Adele, The Killers, Daft Punk, and producing the first three Virgin Festivals in Toronto. In 2008, Live Nation acquired Emerge and Jacob was named Vice President of Talent & Marketing in Canada. In 2013, Jacob relocated to New York as Managing Director of SFX, leading US festival expansion of Tomorrowland, Mysteryland and Electric Zoo. Most recently Jacob led IMG Events Global Music & Festivals division. Jacob is also a founding partner in Fource, a leading independent promoter in the Czech Republic and Poland. The company, run by Anthony Jouet, will now have a strategic relationship with MRG Live.

Matthew Gibbons, president of The MRG Group, said: “Jacob and I connected more than a decade ago over a belief that when you turn activities into experiences they are more valuable than things. As an industry leader, Jacob has a proven track record of developing global markets from clubs to stadiums. We are excited to welcome Jacob to the MRG family and expand MRG Live into new markets and create positive shareable experiences around the globe.”

Smid added: “One of the pleasures of my career is to work with like-minded entrepreneurs and passionate people in the experience industry who are interested in growing businesses. It is an exciting opportunity to join the team at MRG which is led by Matt Gibbons who has built an amazing business, team and culture at The MRG Group. In addition to our growth plans in the USA and beyond, I look forward to the expansion of MRG Live in Canada and working with Justin Kwan.”

Smid will take over the role effective immediately and will work out of the company’s New York office.