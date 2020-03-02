The Smashing Pumpkins Announce ‘Rock Invasion 2’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – The Smashing Pumpkins have today (Mar. 2) announced the ‘Rock Invasion 2’ tour – a sequel to their iconic 1993 world tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the nine-city trek will bring the band (featuring Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha, Jeff Schroeder, and Jack Bates) to intimate venues across the US. Slated to kick off on April 23 in Louisville, KY the tour will make stops in Nashville, Memphis, Atlanta, and more, before wrapping up in Greensboro, NC on May 8.

Additionally, The Smashing Pumpkins will headline two festivals – Beale Street Music Festival and Shaky Knees Music Festival – and after the tour concludes, will go on to open for Guns N’ Roses’ 2020 stadium tour for several dates in July.

“It’s been a good while since we’ve played a straight up, bare knuckle rock and roll show; one that avoids little in the way of raw power. So note: this tour won’t be for those faint of heart, and will certainly echo the dynamic modes in which we built our live reputation,” said Corgan.

Last year, the band hit 16 amphitheaters across North America with Noel Gallagher on his High Flying Birds Tour which featured special guest AFI. Their 2018 ‘Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour’ sold over 400,000 tickets across North America and Europe and saw the band playing sold-out arena shows at venues including The Forum, United Center and Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for ‘Rock Invasion 2’ will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 6th at 10:00am local time and can be purchased at SmashingPumpkins.com and LiveNation.com.

Rock Invasion 2 Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE Thursday, April 23, 2020 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Saturday, April 25, 2020 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live Sunday, April 26, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Tuesday, April 28, 2020 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium Wednesday, April 29, 2020* East Moline, IL The Rust Belt Friday, May 01, 2020* Memphis, TN Beale Street Music Festival Saturday, May 02, 2020* Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Music Festival Sunday, May 03, 2020 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live Tuesday, May 05, 2020 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center Wednesday, May 06, 2020 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium Friday, May 08, 2020 Greensboro, NC Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

*Non-Live Nation event