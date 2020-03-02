IFPI Names Taylor Swift As World’s Best-Selling Recording Artist Of 2019

(CelebrityAccess) – International recording industry trade body IFPI has named Taylor Swift as the world’s best-selling recording artist of 2019. It is the second time Swift has won the award, first taking home the honor in 2014.

Swift’s latest album Lover (Virgin EMI), which was released in August 2019, debuted at No.1 in more than 10 countries and reached three million album-equivalent sales worldwide by the end of its first week.

Frances Moore, chief executive of IFPI, said: “Taylor Swift is the epitome of a truly global star. She continues to grow as an artist and maintains an incredibly strong connection with her fanbase, whilst continuing to evolve her sound with each album. It is a pleasure to be able to present her with the Global Recording Artist of the Year award for the second time.”

IFPI’s Global Recording Artist of the Year Award reflects an artist’s worldwide success across both digital and physical music formats. The ranking is weighted based on the relative value of each method of consumption.

IFPI’s Top 10 Global Recording Artists of 2019 (in order from 1-10) are: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Queen, Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Lady Gaga, and The Beatles.

Previous recipients of the award are: One Direction (2013), Taylor Swift (2014), Adele (2015), Drake (2016 & 2018) and Ed Sheeran (2017).