Canadian Broadcaster Vasil William Evanov Passes

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian broadcaster and founder and president of Evanov Communications Inc., Vasil William (Bill) Evanov passed away in his sleep on Feb. 28, the company announced Sunday (Mar. 1).

Evanov’s contributions to the Canadian broadcasting landscape were numerous and impactful. He created several unique radio formats including Energy 108 and Z103.5, the company’s flagship station which broadcasts from the company’s headquarters in Etobicoke, Ontario, just outside of downtown Toronto. Among its other current formats are: multilingual ethnic radio stations that broadcast in over 40 languages; The Jewel, which offers light adult contemporary music over eight stations across the country; Toronto-based PROUD FM, the world’s first LGBTQ radio station; a Christian station; a French-language station; and country music stations.

Born in 1942, Bill was the son of Bulgarian immigrant parents. From incredibly humble beginnings to his tenure with CHIN Radio working with the legendary Johnny Lombardi, Bill learned radio from the ground up. In 1984, he began his own radio ownership career. Thirty-six years later, the company – one of the very few independent broadcasters that has persevered and prospered among multi-media, multi-platform competitors – is a model success story that operates 19 stations across the country.

Evanov was inducted into the Canadian Music and Broadcasting Industry Hall of Fame in 2011.

He is survived by his children Paul and Kristina, who will continue to grow the company in his tradition.