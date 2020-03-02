Adam Levine Apologizes After Chilean Fans Criticize Maroon 5’s Performance At Viña Del Mar Festival

(CelebrityAccess) – Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has issued an apology to fans who were unhappy with the band’s widely criticized performance at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival in Chile last Thursday.

According to Chilean news agency Chilevisión Noticias, the group was 30 minutes late to the stage and the singer gave a lackluster performance.

Though Maroon 5’s representatives initially issued a statement denying the band took to the stage late and blaming issues on technical “difficulties,” in a post Friday on Instagram Stories, Levine addressed fans’ concerns directly and apologized admitting he had acted “unprofessional.”

“To be totally frank there were some things holding me back last night and I let them get to me,” said Levine in the video. “It impacted how I was behaving onstage, which is unprofessional and I apologize for that. I struggled a lot and sometimes it’s really hard for me to mask the struggle and for that I did let you guys down and I apologize. We absolutely adore our Chilean fans, we absolutely love coming here. Last night, it wasn’t our best and for that all I can say is that I’m really sorry.”

Judge for yourself below.