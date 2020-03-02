Fredrik Zetterberg Joins Eps Scandinavia

(VIP) – eps, the German based provider for temporary event flooring and crowd control solutions, expands its management team in Scandinavia.

Fredrik Zetterberg was appointed as new CEO of eps scandinavia, Bo Teichert, who co-founded the company, will focus on operations and existing customer relationships. In addition to its headquarter in Copenhagen, eps is now also represented by Zetterberg with an office in Stockholm.

Fredrik Zetterberg joins eps from e-sports promoter Dreamhack, where he headed up the department Event Operations and Logistics. He started his career as a Lighting Director in the early 90’s for various artists and tours. In 2013 he joined the Swedish trade fair organiser Stockholmsmässan as Head of Production Event Technologies and Sales.

Okan Tombulca, Managing Director of the eps group, says: “I am delighted to welcome Fredrik Zetterberg to our eps family. He brings a wealth of experience, in-depth knowledge, and an understanding of all aspects of our industry. With Zetterberg in our team, we will be able to better meet the needs of our customers in the growing Scandinavian market. By taking this step, we as the eps group are also consistently proceeding our path of steady growth.”

eps scandinavia was founded in 2010. Since then the company has developed into a successful infrastructure service provider and reliable partner for the event industry in Scandinavia. Numerous festivals and concert promoters have since then relied on the products and services of eps scandinavia.

eps scandinavia co-founder Bo Teichert says: “We look back on ten successful years and great projects, including Way Out West, Sweden Rock Festival, Bravalla, Lollapalooza Stockholm, Eurovision Song Contest and Ed Sheeran’s concert in Reykjavik. I am pleased to welcome Fredrik Zetterberg as CEO to continue this success story of eps scandinavia.”

Future of eps scandinavia



About his new challenge, Fredrik Zetterberg says: “I am very much looking forward to being part of this company with its magnitude and success story in the business. It is a fantastic opportunity for me to help to develop the future of eps scandinavia”.

Since eps’ beginnings in 1996, the company has continued to expand its operations and client relationships across the globe successfully. The event infrastructure powerhouse recently announced the launch of eps canada. Headquartered in Germany, the company operates now in ten subsidiaries worldwide. eps is respected worldwide for the highest quality in the service and supply of infrastructure and planning for the most iconic music, sporting, and cultural events.