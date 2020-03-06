The Supremes Vocalist Barbara Martin Dead At 76

(CelebrityAccess) — Barbara Martin, an original member of the Motown vocal group The Supremes, has died. She was 76.

The news of her death was confirmed by the band on their social media.

“Our hearts go out to Barbara’s family and friends. Once a Supreme, always a Supreme,” they wrote.

Martin joined the group, which was then known as the Primettes in 1960, replacing Betty McGlown as the group was renamed as The Supremes when they signed with Motown Records.

Martin recorded several early singles with The Supremes, including a shared lead vocal with Diana Ross on “(He’s) Seventeen” and most of the tracks on their debut album “Meet the Supremes” but she was not included on the album’s cover photo.

Martin left the group in 1962 and reportedly continued to live in Detroit but gave very few interviews about her tenure with the legendary R&B group.

A cause of death for Martin was not disclosed.