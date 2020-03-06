NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Brooklyn Bowl announced that their third location, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, will open as planned on Saturday, March 14th.

Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, which includes a music venue, restaurant, and a bowling alley, is located at 925 3rd Ave N in the heart of Germantown in Nashville.

The area was directly in the path of Tuesday’s tornado, but the venue escaped largely unscathed, they said on Friday.

The 1,200 capacity venue will hit the ground running with an initial lineup of 40 shows, including performances by Angel Olsen, The Revivalists, PJ Morton, Royal Blood, Larin Poe, St. Paul, The Broken Bones, and The String Cheese Incident among others.

“Nashville is a place that evokes the spirit of what was happening in Brooklyn when we opened there almost 11 years ago, and there’s so much great music,” Brooklyn Bowl co-founder Peter Shapiro said in December. “We’re really excited to bring our own vibe and energy to a place with so much history.”

Colin Keegan from Brooklyn Bowl New York will oversee talent operations at the Nashville location, collaborating with Kirk Peterson, Director of Talent for Dayglo Ventures.

When it opens, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville will join the venue chain’s existing locations in Brooklyn and Las Vegas.