Adam Sandler To Be Honored At ASCAP Pop Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announced that comedian, musician, and actor Adam Sandler will be presented with The ASCAP Founders Award at the 37th annual 2020 Pop Music Awards.

The invite-only Pop Music Awards, which honors the ASCAP writers and publishers of the most-performed music of the past year, is scheduled to take place on April 28th in Los Angeles.

“Adam is a giant of comedy, and so many of his most hilarious onscreen moments are based in music and song,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. “From Opera Man to ‘The Chanukah Song’ to ‘Grow Old with You,’ Adam’s genius ability to seamlessly blend comedy and music helps us all appreciate the wonders and absurdities of life and love. ASCAP is honored to recognize Adam Sandler for his singular contributions to the comedy music canon.

The ASCAP Founders Award is presented to songwriters and composers who have made pioneering contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their fellow music creators.

Previous recipients of the ASCAP Founders Award include Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Patti Smith, Stephen Schwartz, Roscoe Mitchell, Randy Travis, Notorious B.I.G., Sean Combs, Dr. Dre, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart, Annie Lenox, Carly Simon, Jeff Lynne, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS.