The Nashville Music Community Rallies For Recovery

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Nashville music community has rallied to help people in both the industry and community who were affected by a deadly swarm of tornado that struck Central Tennessee on Tuesday morning, killing 25.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp’s Music Inc Foundation has already raised more than $280,000 that will be distributed directly to families significantly impacted, with a priority on those employed in the hospitality industry.

As part of their fundraising effort, the NVCV is selling #KeeptheMusicPlaying t-shirts and donating 100 percent of proceeds to the recovery fund. More than 1,100 shirts were sold in the first 24 hours, the NVCC said.

Gibson Gives, the non-profit wing of Nashville-based Gibson Guitars, also announced plans to help musicians affected by the deadly tornado that impacted Tennessee earlier this week.

Gibson Gives said it will provide a guitar to any musician who had their guitar damaged or destroyed in the storm.

“Our goal is to get a guitar back into the hands of anyone who has had their guitar damaged or destroyed in the recent Tennessee storm,” says Dendy Jarrett, Executive Director of Gibson Gives. “As a Nashville, Tennessee-based company, we are also engaging with our artists and other partners to provide support across many areas.”

Musicians who need a replacement instrument are invited to contact Gibson Gives at donation.request@gibson.com with your story.

Guitars will be provided at Gibson’s sole discretion based on proof of damage or loss. Replacement Guitars may be demo models, prototypes, or shop worn across Gibson’s family of Guitar Brands.

The Country Music Association and SESAC are helping in the recovery effort as well and jointly announced that they will collect essential items needed by a variety of nonprofits throughout Middle Tennessee.

“If you are near Music Row, please consider donating these crucial relief supplies, a list of which can be found HERE. CMA and SESAC will regularly deliver donations to groups in need throughout the region,” the two organizations said.

Donations can be dropped off at the back of the building between the CMA/SESAC building (located at 35 Music Square East) and the lot behind RCA Studio A.