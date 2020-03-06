Ultra Music, Calle Ocho Festivals Postponed

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — It’s official. Both Ultra Music Miami and the and Calle Ocho Latin music festival have been postponed by city officials in Miami.

The announcement of the postponement was made at a press conference on Friday morning by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez which was followed up by a statement from Ultra Fest organizers.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that The City of Miami has issued an official directive requiring that the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival, originally scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22, 2020 will be postponed to March 26, 27 and 28, 2021. Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, it is impossible for the City to provide access to Bayfront Park at this time,” organizers wrote.

In their statement, Ultra organizers stopped short of stating that people who purchased tickets will receive a refund, instead noting that ticket purchasers will be contacted by email on Monday regarding the “next steps.”

The postponement also affected the Calle Ocho festival, which is billed as the largest Latin music festival in the U.S.

The president of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, which organizes the fest, told WPLG that he was unsure if the event would take place this year.

Mayor Suarez indicated that the city will help organizers of the two events with the ramifications of the cancellations, but did not detail any specific plans.

“[The Festivals] have a number of logistical complications with those decisions that may make postponement difficult for this year, so we will be working with them on mitigating factors for the impact for those events going forward,” Suarez said.