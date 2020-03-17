CFO Volker Bischoff Leaves Management Board Of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co

MUNICH (CelebrityAccess) – CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA, CFO Volker Bischoff, will be exiting the company’s management board by mutual amicable agreement when his contract ends on March 31, after 20 years of service.
Bischoff has been in charge of finance for his entire membership of the Board, which makes him one of the longest-serving CFOs of any company listed on the German stock exchange. He will continue to be closely associated with CTS EVENTIM in a consulting capacity.
Andreas Grandinger, will take up his position as CFO of CTS EVENTIM effective April 14. Grandinger was recruited from zooplus AG, an eCommerce company listed in the SDAX index, where he was CFO from 2013 to 2019. Prior to that, he held leading finance positions in Douglas Holding AG for almost a decade and most recently served as CFO of the Parfümerie Douglas subsidiary.
Bischoff said: “After many successful years in which CTS EVENTIM grew to become a leading and extraordinarily successful international provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, now listed in the MDAX segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the time has come for me to turn my attention to new projects and interests.”
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, the Group’s CEO, added: “Over a period of decades, with great prudence and success, Volker Bischoff has played a key role in growing the business and increasing the shareholder value of the CTS Group. I thank him most sincerely for his outstanding achievements throughout all the years that we built up CTS EVENTIM together and fostered its continued growth.
“I look forward to working with Andreas Grandinger, who is extremely well versed in eCommerce, controlling and other strategic roles in finance,” he added.
Grandinger said: “CTS EVENTIM is an integrated entertainment corporation that offers its customers a full a highly diversified range of live events. The company is growing continuously in the ticketing and live entertainment industries. I look forward greatly to this new challenge, to my new colleagues and to playing an active role in shaping CTS’s excellent future progress.”