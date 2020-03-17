Neil Young To Launch Live Stream Series For Fans In Quarantine

(CelebrityAccess) – Niel Young has announced that he will be launching a live stream series for fans stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The new series of shows will be filmed by his wife, actress Daryl Hannah.

“Because we are all at home and not many are venturing out, we will try to do a stream from my fireplace with my lovely wife filming,” the rock icon said in a statement posted to his Niel Young Archives website Monday (March 16). “It will be a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together… we will be soon be [sic] announcing the first one right here at NYA in the Times.”

Young also has a pretty hardy list of exclusive premieres scheduled for release via the site over the next month. Beginning today (March 17), NYA subscribers will have access to a new documentary entitled SHUT IT DOWN, which details the making of Young’s Colorado album. Additional titles slated for release are available HERE.