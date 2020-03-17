Veteran California Music Retailer Jim Salzer Passes

(CelebrityAccess) – Jim Salzer, a veteran Southern California record retailer, passed away over the weekend due to complications from a recent fall.

His death was confirmed by his daughter Sage in a Facebook post on Sunday (March 15) that read: “…my dad and I FaceTimed and a few more hours passed and he is gone. Grateful for the countless hours we spent around the clock with him in the hospital after he took the first fall, breaking neck and back….”

Born in Chicago, Salzer (78) moved to California in the 1960s to pursue a career as a rock musician. As a guitarist and singer, he sometimes performed with surf legend Dick Dale. Early on, Salzer also worked as a concert promoter, producing shows across Southern California for the likes of Led Zeppelin, the Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, and Buffalo Springfield, among others.

Salzer opened his first record store in Oxnard, California in 1966. Later in 1972, he opened a second store in Ventura, California, which remains open to this day.

“RIP to my dear friend and longtime cheerleader Jim Salzer. Jim was one of the most dynamic, hardworking, intelligent, witty and altogether memorable humans I’ve ever known,” wrote artist Rachel Sage in a Facebook post Monday. “I had the pleasure of performing at his record store Salzer’s in CA multiple times and he always treated me with so much respect and always made me feel so special. Sending love to his family and to all who knew him. I will miss our chats Jim, and hearing you tell incredible stories about the amazing life you lived,” she added.

Salzer is survived by his wife, Nancy, and children Sage and Brandon.