Warner Music Nashville To Release Benefit Album To Aid Those Affected By Recent Tornado

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Nashville has announced the release of a benefit album to aid those affected by the recent tornado that struck Nashville.

The 21 song album entitled Nashville Strong will feature Warner artists including Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett, and Cole Swindell, among others. Proceeds from the sale of the album will be donated to The Community Foundation’s Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, which provides funding and necessary goods to those affected by the storm.

The digital compilation is available now HERE.