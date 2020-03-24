Summerfest Pushed Back To September

MILWAUKEE, WI (CelebrityAccess) — Summerfest, the largest summer music festival in North America, has become the latest event to be postponed due to COVID-19.

On Monday evening, organizers announced that due to the pandemic, the festival has been pushed back to the Fall and will now take place from September 3-5, 10-12 and 17–19, 2020.

“The music industry has been profoundly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and most live events scheduled for early summer have been cancelled. In the interest of safety and in cooperation with artists, Summerfest 2020 will move to new dates: September 3-5, 10-12 and 17–19, 2020. The new dates provide the best possible option to deliver the Summerfest experience our fans and sponsors have grown to love; we are doing everything possible to continue a tradition which spans five decades.”

“We know there will be many questions and we look forward to sharing details with you in the future. All purchases of festival tickets will be honored for the rescheduled September dates. More information about rescheduled performances at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion will follow soon,” the statement added.