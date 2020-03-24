Danny Wimmer Presents Cancels All Spring Festivals, Metallica To Headline Louder Than Life In September

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents announced the cancellation of all of their festivals planned for the Spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Affected events include Epicenter, which was scheduled for May 1-3 in Concord, North Carolina; Welcome To Rockville, which was planned for May 8-10 in Daytona Beach; and the Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, which was set for May 15-17 in Columbus, OH.

DWP is still planning to hold its slate of fall events, including the Louder Than Life festival in Louiseville, which will expand to 4 days with Metallica added as a headliner. The Bourbon & Beyond and Aftershock festivals are also still on the books.

A statement from DWP announcing the cancellation said:

“There are no pre-existing guidelines for what festivals should be doing during this unprecedented time. Like the rest of the music industry, we continue to assess new information and make the best-educated decisions possible. We know you have been anxious for updates from us and we are at a point where we can answer many of your questions about how each of our festivals may be affected by COVID-19.

“We are crushed to say that Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple are being canceled due to the governmental restrictions on mass gatherings. We respect these directives and recognize they are in the best interest of the greater good, as well as the health and safety of our fans, musicians, partners, and staff. Before accepting this fate, we worked really hard to try to reschedule the festivals. Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts, venue availabilities and a number of other factors out of our control made postponing impossible. Make no mistake, each of these festivals will return in May 2021 bigger and stronger than ever!”

According to the statement, many of the bands booked for the now-canceled spring events will now appear at the festivals scheduled for the fall, but details on exactly who and where, are forthcoming.

Unlike some other festival producers, DWP assured ticketholders that a full refund will be available if necessary and stated that more details about pass exchanges and said refunds will be announced on March 26th.

DWP is also allowing ticketholders to exchange their 2020 tickets for passes to festivals in 2021, and deferring payments on layaway plans for fall festivals for a full month.