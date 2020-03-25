Spotify Donates $10 Million For Artists Impacted By COVID-19

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Digital music streaming platform Spotify announced plans for a slate of initiatives to help bring relief for members of the music community affected the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiatives include the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, which offers recommendations for verified organizations that offer financial relief to those in the music community most in need.

Spotify has pledged to match public donations to those organizations dollar-for-dollar, up to a total Spotify contribution of $10 million.

In addition, Spotify has made contributions to public health organizations and donated ad inventory and platform space to help keep their listeners up to date with news and health information.

Spotify has also launched a dedicated COVID-19 hub providing listeners with a dedicated source for news and information related to the pandemic.

On a company level, Spotify has also instructed its entire team to work from home and supplied needed office equipment to those workers to make working from home possible.