TuneCore CEO Scott Ackerman Steps Down

(Hypebot) — TuneCore has announced that CEO Scott Ackerman will step down from the DIY music distributor effective April 15th.

Ackerman will stay on as a strategic advisor reporting to Denis Ladegaillerie, the CEO of owner Believe Group and the company is searching for a new CEO.

Ackerman took over from founder Jeff Prricew as TuneCores President and COO in 2010 and was promoted to CEO in 2012. Prior to TuneCore, he held executive operations positions at eHarmony, Orbitz, US Airways and American Airlines.

The decision to step down came from Ackerman himself.

“I truly enjoyed working for TuneCore and after ten amazing years, I made the decision to end my tenure to pursue other opportunities,” he said in a statement. “I remain committed to working with Believe in an advisory capacity on strategic initiatives as TuneCore continues to grow.”

Since inception, TuneCore Artists have earned over $1.8 billion, paying out well over $1 million each day.

“The company and I are grateful for Scott’s leadership and significant accomplishments over the last ten years,” said Ladegaillerie. “His leadership of TuneCore’s global expansion and prioritization of innovative technology has helped us build the tools independent artists need to reach the highest level of success. TuneCore acquisition strengthened our offer to best serve artists at all stages of their careers around the world. TuneCore is well-positioned today to continue our market leadership and we are optimistic about the next chapter for our company.”