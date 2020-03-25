Tina Turner, Glen Campbell, Memphis Minnie Among The 2019 Additions To The Library Of Congress’s National Recording Registry

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, the Library of Congress announced the list of recordings that will be added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress for 2019, including hits by Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, and Selena among others.

Under the terms of the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, the Librarian, with input from the Library’s National Recording Preservation Board (NRPB), annually selects 25 audio recordings that are deemed as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and that are at least 10 years old.

This year’s list included audio artifacts from radio sportscasts, children’s recordings, classical, field, country, folk, jazz, pop, rap, disco, Latin and Broadway. The spoken-word and musical recordings span over a half-century, from 1920 to 2008.

Music that made the cut this year included the Village People’s classic disco hit and wedding reception staple “YMCA.”

“I had no idea when we wrote Y.M.C.A that it would become one of the most iconic songs in the world, and fixture at almost every wedding, birthday party, bar mitzvah and sporting event. I am glad that the music of Village People has made the world smile for over 40 years with our music. On behalf of my partners Jacques Morali and Henri Belolo, we thank you and are honored to be in such elite company,” said Victor Willis, lead singer and writer of the lyrics of Y.M.C.A.

Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra 1920 hit single “Whispering” as well as Memphis Minnie’s 1941 classic “Me and My Chauffeur Blues” also made the cut.

Country hitmaker Eddy Arnold’s “Make the World Go Away” (1965) was added to the registry, as was Glen Campbell’s 1968 single “Wichita Lineman.”

Albums added to the registry this year included Dusty Springfield’s “Dusty in Memphis”; Cheap Trick’s 1978 live album “Cheap Trick at Budokan”; and Tina Turner’s seminal 1984 album “Private Dancer.”

“The National Recording Registry is the evolving playlist of the American soundscape. It reflects moments in history captured through the voices and sounds of the time,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said. “We received over 800 nominations this year for culturally, historically or aesthetically significant recordings to add to the registry. As genres and formats continue to expand, the Library of Congress is committed to working with our many partners to preserve the sounds that have touched our hearts and shaped our culture.”

2019 Additions To The National Recording Registry