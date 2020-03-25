Peter Bjorn And John To Host 36-Hour Live Stream

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Indie rockers Peter Bjorn and John announced plans to host a 36-hour video live-stream marathon on Twitch streamed from the group’s INGRID Studios in Stockholm.

The marathon, titled 36h INGRID, starts on Friday at 9 AM ET and runs until Saturday at 10 PM ET and will feature a performance by Peter Bjorn and John, who will be performing tracks from their new album Endless Dream live for the first time, and will also interact with fans.

As well, the stream will also feature live sets and DJ sets from other artists affiliated with the INGRID studios collective.

Live performances include Shout Out Louds, Freja The Dragon, Tussilago, Esther, Johnossi and OLSSON while DJ performances from Studio Barnhus’s Axel Boman and Kornél Kovács, have also been announced.

Fans will be able to make donations via Paypal to help cover the costs for crew and gear. All remaining funds will be divided between the other participating artists, many of whom are experiencing financial strains as a result of the pandemic.

Like many artists, Peter Bjorn and John were forced to postpone a tour of North America and last week the band announced their rescheduled itinerary for this Fall including their appearance at Treefort Festival.