Elton John To Host Virtual COVID-19 Benefit Concert With Fox And iHeartMedia

(CelebrityAccess) — Sir Elton John has been announced as the emcee for the Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert for America, a live-streamed benefit concert to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Hosted by Elton John, the event will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more, who will all perform from the comfort of their own homes and filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras, and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved.

In addition to featuring music, the hour-long concert will pay tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and other community members who are putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus.

It also will encourage viewers to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America® and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The commercial-free concert will be broadcast in the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ original broadcast timeslot — Sunday, March 29, from 9:00-10:00 PM ET/6:00-7:00 PM PT on FOX — and on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, as well as via the iHeartRadio app.

As well, Fox will carry the concert via its linear and digital broadcast platforms.

Executive producers for Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert for America are John Sykes and Tom Poleman, for iHeartMedia and Joel Gallen, For Tenth Planet Productions — who produced the multi-network telethons immediately following 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and the Haiti Earthquake.