Ashley Alexander And Amber Packer Promoted To Senior A&R Roles At Big Deal Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Indie music publisher Big Deal Music Group announced the promotion of Ashley Alexander and Amber Packer to the roles of Senior Creative Director at the company.

Alexander joined Big Deal in 2014 and currently works with the publisher’s roster of songwriting clients, that includes Joe London (Thomas Rhett, Pitbull, Lizzo, Bomba Estéreo), Steph Jones (Selena Gomez, P!nk, Kelsea Ballerini, John K), Danny Parker (Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas, Jessie Ware), and Shungudzo(Rudimental, Chiiild, Little Mix) among others.

In addition to her A&R role at the company, Alexander also oversees production of the songwriting podcast “And The Writer Is…,” which has been downloaded more than 2.7 million times.

Packer signed on Big Deal in 2016, coming from the artist management world at JGM Artist Management where she oversaw the management of songwriters Dan Wilson and Jenny Ownes Youngs.

At Big Deal, Packer handles day-to-day for songwriters including Dan Wilson (Adele, Dixie Chicks), Jake Sinclair (Panic! At The Disco, Weezer), Jenny Owen Youngs (Panic! At The Disco, Brett Dennen), Tobias Wincorn (Lizzo, Robert DeLong), and Danny Silberstein (Sasha Sloan, Terrell Hines), among others.

Packer also represents Big Deal in their joint venture with Nice Life, which includes writers Tele (Lizzo), and King Garbage (Leon Bridges), and their joint venture with Mad Decent, which includes Dillon Francis, Tourist (Sam Smith), and Phil Scully (Diplo).

“Ashley and Amber are both incredible success stories who’ve grown along with the company, making a huge difference in our songwriters’ careers,” said Big Deal Chief Executive Officer, Kenny MacPherson. “They are very deserving of these promotions and I’m looking forward to them continuing to make valuable contributions as we grow this company.”

Both Packer and Alexander will be based out of Big Deal’s Los Angeles headquarters.