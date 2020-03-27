Actor Mark Blum Dies Of Complications From COVID-19

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Actor Mark Blum, known for his roles in films including “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee,” has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Blum, 69, died Wednesday at NewYork-Presbyterian hospital, his wife, actress and acting teacher Janet Zarish, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Blum most recently appeared in supporting TV roles on the HBO series “Succession,” the Netflix drama “You” and Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle.” He was also a staple in the New York theater community, frequently appearing on Broadway, including the revival of “Twelve Angry Men,” and serving as a regular player with Playwrights Horizons, an off-Broadway theater in New York.

“With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week,” the theater company wrote on Twitter. “Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you.”

Blum is survived by his wife of 15 years Janet, his mother, Lorraine, and sister, Nancy.