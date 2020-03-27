British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Boris Johnson. Foreign and Commonwealth Office / CC BY
LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Johnson, 55, was reportedly tested Thursday on the advice of the chief medical officer after showing “mild symptoms, of a temperature and a persistent cough.”

In a video message posted on his Twitter account, Johnson said: “I’ve taken a test, that’s come out positive so I am working from home, I am self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do. But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock was also confirmed to have the virus. Hancock, 41, tweeted: “Thankfully my symptoms are mild.”

At the time of publication, more than 500,000 people had tested positive for coronavirus globally.

