The Eagles Announce Rescheduled Hotel California 2020 Dates

(CelebrityAccess) — The Eagles announced the rescheduled dates for their Hotel California 2020 tour.

The Eagles, consisting of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, announced earlier this month that multiple dates on the tour had been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in North America.

The tour features the band performing a special set drawn from their seminal 1976 album “Hotel California” along with the band’s greatest hits, all with support from accompanying orchestra and choir.

The rescheduled tour is set to return to the road on September 18th with a performance at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

The new “Hotel California” 2020 Tour dates are:

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Sat, Sep 19, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Forum

Sat, Sep 26, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Forum

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Forum

Fri, Oct 2, 2020 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Sat, Oct 3, 2020 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Sat, Oct 17, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sat, Oct 24, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sun, Oct 25, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena