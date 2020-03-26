Comedians Team Up For Laugh Aid Live Streamed Comedy Event

(CelebrityAccess) — A whose who of some of the top comedians in the business are teaming up for a Laugh Aid, a livestream comedy event to help raise the public’s spirits, as well as money for an emergency relief fund to help their colleagues who are facing dire financial straits amid the wreckage of the live touring industry.

Laugh Aid will take place on April 4th and will feature a lineup that includes Ray Romano, Iliza Shlesinger, Howie Mandel, Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Marc Maron, and Patton Oswalt, The Sklar Brothers, Tom Papa, Bert Kreischer, Nikki Glaser, Dane Cook, Jeffrey Ross, Jessica Kirson, Anthony Jeselnik, Big Jay Oakerson, and Dan Soder, and many others.

In addition to the live-streamed performance, many of the participating comedians will produce content specifically for the event, including special edition podcasts, interviews, and candid glimpses into their family lives in the age of social distancing and quarantine.

Laugh Aid will be produced in partnership with Comedy Gives Back, Laugh Lounge, Starburns Audio, All Things Comedy, Earwolf and Comedy Central.

The show will be streamable on the Laugh Lounge app, Twitch, Twitter, Comedy Central’s YouTube channel, and Facebook will simultaneously stream the curated content, powered by Suitespot. Audio version will be available via Spotify and SiriusXM post live stream.

Promoted by influencer Jay Shetty and his ICON network. The audio version will be available on Spotify.

Viewing is donation based and all profits will be donated to Comedy Gives Back’s Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The relief fund is now open and taking submissions for grants: https://www.comedygivesback.com/covid-19-grant