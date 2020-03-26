Cambridge’s Club Passim Begins Awarding Grants To Musicians Affected By The Pandemic

CAMBRIDGE, Mass (CelebrityAccess) — While performances at the Cambridge concert venue Club Passim are currently on hold due to COVID-19, that hasn’t stopped them from trying to help the artist community deal with the fallout of the pandemic. On Thursday, Club Passim began distributing the first round of grants from the Passim Emergency Artist Relief Fund with more than $20,000 in total donated to 44 musicians.

To date, Passim has raised more than $55,000 to support the fund and additional grant recipients will be announced soon.

“The generosity supporting the PEAR fund has been overwhelming,” said Jim Wooster, Executive Director of Passim. “As we all wait and hope for an end to these troubling times it is great to see the Passim community rallying around these artists when they need us the most.”

As well, Passim launched the “Keep Your Distance Fest” a virtual music intended to support the PEAR Fund. The festival will feature a slate of artists, including Vance Gilbert, Zachariah Hickman, Aoife O’Donovan and Taylor Ashton, and nearly 90 others who have all created videos sharing songs about staying calm and hopeful in the face of adversity.

The complete playlist for the ‘festival’ is online now at Passim’s page on YouTube.