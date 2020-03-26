The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz Industry Insider Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: SOCAN’s Michael McCarty

Bob LefsetzPosted on by Bob Lefsetz  Contact Me
24 0

Chief Membership & Business Development Officer of SOCAN, Michael McCarty is a member of the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame. McCarty started off as a recording engineer at Jack Richardson’s Nimbus 9 and had a long tenure running EMI Music Publishing Canada. Listen to Michael talk about the mission of SOCAN and changes in the music business. You don’t have to be Canadian to get this, it’s a worldwide business and Toronto is an epicenter of musical development.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/michael-mccarty/id1316200737?i=1000469575409

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3uYfXl2vbqbBq16JeMNnC0

https://www.stitcher.com/s?eid=68326104

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post