The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: SOCAN’s Michael McCarty

Chief Membership & Business Development Officer of SOCAN, Michael McCarty is a member of the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame. McCarty started off as a recording engineer at Jack Richardson’s Nimbus 9 and had a long tenure running EMI Music Publishing Canada. Listen to Michael talk about the mission of SOCAN and changes in the music business. You don’t have to be Canadian to get this, it’s a worldwide business and Toronto is an epicenter of musical development.

