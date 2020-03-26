Governors Ball 2020 Canceled Due To COVID-19

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Popular New York music festival Governors Ball has become the latest event to become a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic after organizers announced that the 2020 edition of the event has been canceled.

In a statement posted to the festival’s website, a spokesperson for festival organizer Founders Entertainment wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the cancellation of Governors Ball 2020 due to COVID-19.

“Simply put – due to current government mandates and the evolving situation in NYC, it is neither safe nor prudent to move forward with our June dates. The well-being of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, partners, and the surrounding NYC community is always our #1 priority.

“Over the past few weeks, we have gone to great lengths to find a postponement date that works for all parties involved. Due to a myriad of planning and logistical issues, we have come to the conclusion that there are no sufficient options available to us. We are pushing ahead, and are already jumping into plans for 2021.”

“These are crazy and unprecedented times, but New Yorkers are no strangers to challenges. As a city and a community, we will all get through this. New York always does. Now is the time to be smart, look out for one another, and do our part to help the city and the world. We encourage everyone to listen to health officials, be safe, and be excited for the future when we are all on the other side of this.

“We send all of you our love and support, and we will see you in June 2021.”

Festival organizers said that people who purchased tickets for 2020 can request a refund, or can transfer their ticket to 2021.

The festival, which was to take place on Governor’s Island in New York City, boasted a lineup that included Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Vampire Weekend, and Missy Elliot among others.