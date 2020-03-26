Bruno Mars Donates $1 million To The MGM Resorts Foundation To Help MGM Employees Weather COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning singer Bruno Mars announced that he’s donated $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to support MGM employees impacted economically by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mars has performed a series of shows at The Park Theater at Park MGM as part of a residency that dates back to 2016. He announced in November that he will be returning for additional dates in 2020.

“The people at MGM have given Bruno Mars the rare opportunity to be able to continuously gig while he’s in the creative process of working on his next album. With the closures across Las Vegas, Bruno wanted to show his appreciation to the amazing employees who help make these shows possible in hopes that we’ll all be out of this situation and having fun together again very soon,” a spokesman for Mars said.

The money will go toward The MGM Resorts Foundation’s Employee Emergency Grant Fund & Children’s Medical Support Fund, which helps MGM employees and their families with short-term assistance due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Grant Fund may also provide disaster relief assistance to furloughed or laid-off employees/terminated employees whose livelihood has been impacted by the health crisis.

“We consider Bruno Mars as part of the MGM family and appreciate what he is doing to help our employees and their families during these uncertain times,” said Bill Hornbuckle, Acting CEO and President of MGM Resorts International. “We recently expanded the eligibility requirements for the fund to help as many employees as we can who are impacted by the crisis, and this donation will help us expand our reach even further.”