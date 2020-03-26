The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Has Been Postponed

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) — The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed until November, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 35th-annual induction ceremony and related events were originally scheduled to take place on May 2 at the Public Hall Auditorium in Cleveland, but will now take place on November 7th at the same location.

Artists who have been announced as part of the class of 2020 include Nine Inch Nails, T.Rex, Notorious B.I.G. Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers and Whitney Houston, as well as rock journalist and record producer Jon Landau and veteran talent manager Irving Azoff.

Additional details regarding tickets will be shared directly with ticketholders, the Rock Hall said.

In addition to the postponement of the 34th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the Rock Hall has shut the doors of its museum until further notice.