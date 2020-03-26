Rapper Slim Thug Has Coronavirus

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Houston-based rapper Slim Thug urged fans to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously after he revealed he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In an interview with Houston ABC affiliate KTRK on Wednesday, Slim Thug, whose real name is Stayve Thomas, said he was tested on Tuesday after suffering from mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and found out about his diagnosis the following day.

View this post on Instagram Just found out I got Corona virus A post shared by Slim Thug (@slimthug) on Mar 24, 2020 at 10:14am PDT

“It’s a little scary,” the 39-year-old rapper told KTRK. “But at the end of the day, after I got more information, I felt better.”

He also said that he was unsure about how he became infected with the virus, noting that he had been taking precuations against infection in recent weeks.

“I wasn’t outside clubbing or doing something extra. Everything I was doing was essential. I did get a haircut. I must have caught the spray,” he told KTRK. “Outside of that, I went to get something to eat. I stayed in my truck, I never got out of my truck.”

He also had some frank words for people who have been ignoring social distancing guidelines.

“They sound like people who want the coronavirus,” Thomas told KTRK. “If you want it, that’s how you should move. If you don’t want it, you should stay home and stay out the way.”