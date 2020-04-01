Live Nation Launches COVID-19 Relief Fund To Support Live Industry Workers

(CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation has launched a new charitable fund to support those who work on the production side of live music and who are facing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crew Nation fund will provide monetary relief for concert crew members including tour managers, production managers, riggers, sound engineers, backline techs, lighting directors/designers, special effects teams, carpenters and others who have been impacted by the cancellation of shows, tours, festivals and conferences globally due to coronavirus.

“Live music inspires millions around the world, but the concerts we all enjoy wouldn’t be possible without the countless crew members working behind the scenes,” the company said in a statement. “As COVID-19 puts concerts on pause, we want to extend a helping hand to the touring and venue crews who depend on shows to make a living.

“Crew members are the backbone of the live music industry, and we hope you’ll join us in supporting them through this temporary intermission until we can once again unite millions around the world through the power of live music.”

The live entertainment giant is committing $10 million to the fund – $5 million upfront with the remaining $5 million matching any donations made by other parties.

Live Nation has also launched an exclusive Crew Nation merchandise line that includes shirts and sweaters with all the proceeds going straight to the Crew Nation fund. Those products are available for a limited time HERE.

Crew Nation is being administered by the Music Forward Foundation, Live Nation’s charitable nonprofit arm.

You can donate to the fund now online HERE.