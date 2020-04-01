U.S. Open Venue To Be Converted Into Temporary 350-Bed Hospital Amid COVID-19

QUEENS, NY (CelebrityAccess) – An indoor training area in the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which hosts the U.S. Open in Queens, New York, is being converted into a temporary 350-bed hospital amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

According to a spokesperson for the U.S. Tennis Association, the beds will likely be for non-COVID-19 patients, however, this is subject to change based on need.

USTA has also indicated that the Louis Armstrong Stadium, which is located within the Flushing Meadows–Corona Park complex, will be converted into a meal packaging facility, where 25,000 meals will be prepared daily for COVID-19 patients, healthcare workers, public school children and others who are in need.

The project is reportedly being headed up by New York City’s emergency management office, in association with the Army Corps of Engineers.