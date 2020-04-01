Star Wars Actor Andrew Jack Dies Of Coronavirus At 76

SURREY (CelebrityAccess) – Actor Andrew Jack has died in Britain as a result of COVID-19.

The actor, 76, died in a hospital in Surrey on Tuesday, his agent Jill McCullough confirmed in a statement.

“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach,” McCullough said.

His wife, Gabrielle Rogers, who is quarantined in Australia, said on social media: “Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him.”

Jack was best known for his role as General Ematt in “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.” He also served as a dialect coach for the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, among others.