Rising Rapper Jahmed Signs With ICM Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners announced the signing of rising rap star Jahmed for global representation.

The rising Los Angeles-based rapper, who has roots in Pomona, Victorville, and Texas, recently signed with Human Re Sources and released his debut album, the eight-track TheBoofMobile which includes the hit “Jeep.”

Jahmed has received favorable notice in the music press, including features in The Fader, MTV, and Hypebeast and Pigeons & Planes, and was recently the focus of an interview by DJ Booth’s Donna-Claire Chesman in March.

According to ICM, Jahmed made his live debut last month with a breakout performance at The Basement in Pomona.

At ICM Partners, he will be repped by a team led by Rob Gibbs (J. Cole, PARTYNEXTDOOR) and Jacqueline Reynolds-Drumm (Migos, Lil Baby).