Sacramento’s Natomas Arena Converted Into Temporary Hospital For COVID-19 Patients

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Natomas Arena, the former home of the Sacramento Kings, has been repurposed as one of several temporary hospitals to service California’s growing number of coronavirus patients.

Formerly known as Sleep Train Arena, the venue will provide space for up to 400 beds and will be up and running by April 20th, and will be staffed using a number of resources, including the newly established California Health Corps, according to a statement from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Health Corps is made up of health care providers, behavioral health professionals, and health care administrators who have volunteered to work at alternate care sites.

During a visit to the arena, Governor Newsom thanked the Sacramento Kings basketball organization, which volunteered the use of the site before being asked by the state.

The temporary hospital at the Natomas is one of multiple facilities being spun up to accommodate the anticipated surge in needed hospital beds to accommodate victims of the pandemic. The governor’s office plans to expand California’s available hospital beds by as much as 50,000 in the coming days.

Natomas Arena served as the home of the Sacramento Kings until 2016 when they relocated to the Golden 1 Center.

Other sports and entertainment facilities around the country that have been converted into temporary medical facilities include Queens Stadium, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and the Javits Center in New York; Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, and Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine; The TCF Center in Detroit; and Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia among others.